Madrid, Oct 30 (AP) Valencia and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani had to be substituted after hurting his lower right leg in his club's Spanish league game against Barcelona.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has included the 35-year-old Cavani on his preliminary list of players for the World Cup in Qatar.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts You Need To Know About Argentine Football Legend.

Cavani appeared to try to play through some pain on Saturday but fell to the turf in the 17th minute at Mestalla Stadium and held his lower right leg. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker grimaced and shook his head as he slowly walked off the field.

Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso said Cavani had pain in his ankle that would need to be examined.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of BAN vs ZIM Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Cavani has four goals since he joined Valencia this season.

Uruguay opens the World Cup against South Korea on November 24. It will also face Portugal and Ghana in Group H. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)