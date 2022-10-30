Diego Armando Maradona was an Argentine professional football player and manager. He was regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of football, widely known for his amazing ball-controlling skills, dribbling, and goal-scoring abilities. He had a small stature, which gave him a low center of gravity and helped him to stay on his feet at all costs and dribble through the opponents. This quality of Maradona has blessed the sport with many amazing and unforgettable goals. He also helped the Argentine team to win their second FIFA World Cup in 1986 and the event was marked in history after Maradona scored an illegal goal with his hand in the quarter-finals against England and won the match 2-1. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo At 2022 FIFA World Cup Final? Supercomputer Predicts Winner As Argentina, Portugal Meet in Summit Clash At Qatar

Maradona was born in Lanus Argentina on October 30, 1960, and on November 25, 2020, he passed away at the age of 60. Maradona started his youth career with Argentinos Juniors in 1969 and was promoted to the senior team in 1976. Throughout his career, Maradona has played for many renowned clubs such as Barcelona, Napoli, and Sevilla, and was loved by all. In 2020, Napoli renamed their stadium- Stadio Diego Armando Maradona honouring the late football legend and also revealed his statue inside the stadium.

October 30, 2022, will mark the 61st birth anniversary of the Argentine footballer Deigo Maradona, so let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him:

In his career which reigned for about two decades, he has scored 306 goals in 859 appearances for all clubs combined.

Maradona has played in four FIFA world cups and was once able to win the title and bring it back to his country in 1986.

He played in Napoli for almost seven seasons and has won the Italian League twice, the first time along with the League Cup, and has also won UEFA Europa League with the Italian side.

Maradona has won all three in the Spanish league the League title, the League Cup, and the Super Cup, with Barcelona.

Four times in his career he was named footballer of the year in 1979, 1980, 1981, and 1986.

In the 1986 FIFA World Cup, he won the Golden ball and Silver shoe and he also most assists in the tournament.

On two occasions in 1986 and 1990, he was included in the FIFA World Cup all-star team.

For his second goal against the England side in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, he was awarded Goal of the Century in 2002.

