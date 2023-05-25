New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023 has reached the knockout stages. Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh advanced to the semifinals of the prestigious tournament after defeating their respective opponents in the Quarter-Finals on Thursday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

In the first quarterfinal match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh, the defending champions - Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Chandigarh 7-0 to book their place in the Semi-Finals of the prestigious 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2023. Uttar Pradesh Hockey's Ashu Maurya (28', 38', 60') scored a stunning hat-trick. Rahul Rajbhar (16'), Satyam Pandey (37'), Ujjwal Pal (47'), and Captain Ajeet Yadav (57') also scored one goal each to secure an important victory and a place in the Semi-Finals.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Jharkhand 6-3 in the second Quarter-Final match of the day to advance to the final four. Aashir Aadil Khan (6', 36', 37', 52') scored four goals in the game, putting his team in a good position. Ritendra Pratap Singh (15') and Tushar Parmar (20') also scored one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Jolen Topno (17'), Bikram Soreng (30') and Ghuran Lohra (33') scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand.

Hockey Haryana will take on Hockey Punjab later today for a place in the Semi-Finals, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey will face the Hockey Association of Odisha in the fourth Quarter-Final match.

Hockey Haryana defeated Goans Hockey 22-0 on Wednesday. Happy (13', 32', 49', 53'), Rohit Singh (14', 18', 40', 43'), and Amit (21', 28', 36', 58') each scored four goals to put Hockey Haryana in front. Jitender (20', 25', 43') scored three goals to keep his team ahead. Vinay (17', 49') and Sunil (23', 34') both netted two goals for Hockey Haryana, while Kuldeep (12'), Rahul (50'), and Neeraj (51') each scored one.

On Wednesday, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 7-0. Vishal S (32', 33', 53') scored a hat-trick for his team, while Sundarajith M (3'), Gowtham K. (13'), Mathesh M (45'), and Alagu Mohana Priyan A (46') each scored one goal as they defeated Le Puducherry Hockey.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 10-2 in the last match on Wednesday. Mithlesh Singh (36', 40', 58') scored a hat-trick to help Hockey Andhra Pradesh take the lead. Srijan Yadav (5', 44'), Ritesh Pandey (26', 41'), and Shubham Rajbhar (28', 56') scored a brace each, while Ishan Jitendra Sukhdeve (54') scored once for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey as they reached the knockout stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Captain Gandi Chandu (42') and Kotte Charan Kumar (52') scored one goal each for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

