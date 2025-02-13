Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the preparations for the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games. The event is set to take place at Gaulapar Stadium in Kathgodam, marking the grand conclusion of the prestigious sporting event.

With the National Games scheduled to conclude on February 14, the state government is ensuring that all arrangements are in place for a smooth and successful ceremony. The presence of Amit Shah is expected to add significance to the event, which has witnessed top athletes from across the country competing in various disciplines.

CM Dhami's active involvement highlights the importance of the National Games for Uttarakhand, not only as a sporting spectacle but also as a platform to showcase the state's ability to host major national events.

On February 12, CM Dhami attended the Wrestling competition organised in this event. The event in Haridwar saw CM Dhami show his support for the athletes competing in various wrestling categories.

He also attended the 'Mauli Samvad'- National Sports Vision Conclave 2025 organised under the 38th National Games, 2025. Later, the CM tried his hands at hockey alongside various participants.

Additionally, CM Dhami, together with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, took part in a tree plantation programme organised at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Raipur. The initiative aimed to promote environmental sustainability and awareness as part of the ongoing National Games.

On February 11, CM Dhami inaugurated the Mallakhamb competition in the event at Van Chetna Kendra, Sports Stadium in Chakarpur, Khatima.

The Chief Minister welcomed all the participants and sports enthusiasts from across the country at the inauguration of the Mallakhamb competition.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the traditional sports of India are being seen with respect and receiving global recognition. (ANI)

