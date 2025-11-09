Panaji (Goa) [India], November 9 (ANI): The fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa began spectacularly on Sunday, as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the race from the iconic Miramar Beach.

Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Deepak Raj, Race Director, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, Saiyami Kher, Actress and Race Weekend Ambassador, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, Neil D'Silva, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa Event Director and Sunil Morajkar, among others, also flagged off the race.

Also Read | Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Rules Himself out of Argentina’s International Friendly Match Against Angola Due to Injury.

Over 1,300 triathletes from 31 countries plunged into the Arabian Sea, marking yet another milestone for the event, which has now welcomed athletes from 62 nations across its five editions, according to a press release. Uzbekistan's Konstantin Belousov stormed to victory in the men's category, completing the course in 4:25:47.

UK's Ellie Garrett clinched the women's title with a commanding finish in 5:18:43. The Indian Air Force contingent dominated the relay event, sweeping all three podium positions with remarkable ease.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy: Had Discussion With Mohsin Naqvi, Trying To Bring Asia Cup Trophy Home at the Earliest, Says BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

The course challenged athletes with a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling leg, and a 21.1 km run, weaving through scenic coastal stretches and Goa's heritage-lined avenues. Alongside them, hundreds of supporters gathered across the route, transforming the city into a sea of cheers, energy, and colour. The atmosphere reinforced Goa's growing reputation as one of Asia's most stunning and athlete-friendly IRONMAN destinations.

In a heartwarming highlight, women's champion Ellie Garrett raced alongside her husband, Tom Garrett, who finished eighth overall with a time of 4:51:37. The couple, who have completed over 30 half-distance and 10 full-distance IRONMAN races worldwide, chose to forgo their World Championship qualification slots this year to experience the unique charm of racing in Goa. Tom, now a full-time triathlon coach, and Ellie, a physiotherapist who supports his training programs, described the event as one of their most memorable race experiences.

"That was amazing. It was the hardest 70.3 I have ever done, but it was just stunning. Running along and looking at the sea took some of the pain away. It reminded me of the early races that had a family feel, that is why we got into it. And when you cross the finish line, the pain just disappears, the world stops for five seconds. It is an incredible feeling, " Ellie shared.

Tom added, "I did not have my bike today, but I managed to win my age group and finish in the top 10 overall, so I am really happy. And I am over the moon that Ellie won the women's race. It has really turned my month around. We have loved every part of this trip; the people, the place, the food, the weather, everything has exceeded our expectations. We've wanted to race here for years, and now that we finally have, I am sure we will be back. The local support was unbelievable; kids giving high-fives, people cheering all the way. It makes a huge difference when you're pushing yourself to the limit."

Adding to the weekend's festivities, Olympian swimmer-turned-coach Sandeep Sejwal teamed up with his colleagues from the Inspire Institute of Sport, Rishab Chauhan and Makarand Mane, to compete in the relay category. The trio finished 140th with a time of 6:07:06. Meanwhile, Member of Lok Sabha Tejasvi Surya conquered IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, INDIA for the second consecutive year, joined by K. Annamalai, who became only the second Indian politician to earn the coveted title of IRONMAN.

The spirit of the event extended beyond the main race, as more than 900 young participants took part in the IRONKIDS race on Saturday, bringing energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of the next generation of triathletes to Goa's vibrant shores.

Results:

Men's Overall1. Konstantin Belousov (Uzbekistan) 4:25.472. Michael Lehnig (Germany) 4:36.423. Michael Zolcer (Czech Republic) 4:42.19

Women's Overall1. Ellie Garrett (United Kingdom) 5:18.432. Timtim Sharma (India) 5:23.273. Lucy Blanchard (United Kingdom) 5:32.04

Relay Overall1. Air Force Team 3 (4:17.20)2. Air Force Team 01 (4:17.26)3. Airforce Team 3 (4:18.12). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)