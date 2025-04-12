Pune (Maharashtra) [India] April 12 (ANI): The young guns, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari, helped Team India take a significant stride towards their quest for the playoff spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1, guiding them to a 2-1 victory against Chinese Taipei, here on Friday evening, as per release from Billie Jean King Cup.

This was the hosts' third consecutive win, helping them climb to the second spot on the points table in this prestigious tournament, which is organized by MSLTA in association with ITF, AITA, and PMDTA and takes place at the Mahalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune.

It was another successful outing for Vaidehi Chaudhari, who bagged her second win in as many matches, this time against Fang An Lin. Ranked 351 in singles, the Indian star dominated proceedings in the first set before her opponent forced a deciding set.

However, Vaidehi responded in style, eventually sealing a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win in 2 hours and 9 minutes, giving India a 1-0 lead in the tie.

In match two, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty maintained her perfect record in the tournament, registering her fourth consecutive win in a hard-fought battle against Joanna Garland, ranked 207.

One of India's most promising stars, ranked 304, Shrivalli dominated proceedings in the first set and eventually wrapped up the contest with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in 2 hours and 38 minutes, ensuring that the hosts secured the tie against Chinese Taipei.

In the final match of the day, Chinese Taipei's doubles pairing of Yi Tsen Cho and Fang-Hsein Wu pipped the Indian pairing of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare.

After surrendering the first set, the experienced Indian pair fought back to win the second set. Unfortunately, the hosts couldn't complete the clean sweep in the super tie break, eventually falling short by a scoreline of 2-6, 6-4, 6-10, in an hour and 31 minutes.

The Indian team will look to confirm their qualification spot with a win against the Korea Republic in the final match of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1 on April 12.

Billie Jean King Cup is powered by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare (Maharashtra). (ANI)

