Fresh off a big win over Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr will look to continue the good form when they lock horns with Al-Riyadh in Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Knights of Najd have managed to somewhat keep their slender title hopes alive by pulling off a stunning 3-1 win over Al-Hilal. Not only did that win help Al-Nassr reduce their point difference with their arch-rivals, it also ensured that a victory tonight will cut down that gap to just one point, with Al-Hilal having had a 1-1 draw against Al-Ettifaq earlier. Al-Nassr are third on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table and will look to carry on with the momentum gained from the Riyadh derby win. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Al-Riyadh on the other hand, are ninth on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table with just nine wins in 26 matches. They enter this clash on the back of a goalless draw against Damac and will need a massive effort if they are to take away a point from this match. Al-Riyadh have had inconsistent performances in recent times. After suffering a 0-1 loss to Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Riyadh bounced back, beating Al-Akhdoud. But in their next match, were beaten by Saudi Pro League 2024-25 leaders Al-Ittihad and that was followed by the stalemate against Damac.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr are slated to go up against Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Saturday, April 12. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match is set to be played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Al-Hilal 1-3 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Ali Alhassan Finds Net As Knights of Najd Win Riyadh Derby, Stefano Pioli's Side Moves To Third Spot in Standings.

Which TV Channels in India Will Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. However, the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh online viewing options, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio TV app and website will provide online viewing options for the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League match. Based on recent form, Al-Nassr can be backed to win this contest.

