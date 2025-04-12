Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are set to collide in what promises to a memorable showdown in IPL 2025. You can check the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here. Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants had an inconsistent start but have managed to string together two wins in a row and will eye a third when they face Gujarat Titans at home. LSG's top three of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and especially Nicholas Pooran have been superb so far in IPL 2025 and a lot would depend on them if Lucknow Super Giants are to secure two points today. On the bowling front, a young spinner in Digvesh Rathi has stood out and he will look to carry on his exploits. Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch LSG vs GT Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard

Gujarat Titans have been one of the teams to beat in IPL 2025. After beginning their IPL 2025 campaign with a defeat, Shubman Gill and his side have strung together four wins in a row and deservedly find themselves right at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. Much like LSG, Gujarat Titans also have a solid top three with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler--all three have made an impact so far. On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj has been the standout performer alongside Prasidh Krishna. Gujarat Titans won't have Glenn Phillips available for selection after the New Zealand star was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a groin injury he suffered against Sunrisers Hyderabad. LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans.

Having won their previous matches, both Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans aren't expected to make many changes to their playing XIs for this LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match. Will Lucknow Super Giants make it three wins in a row or would Gujarat Titans extend their lead at the top of the IPL 2025 points table?

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav