London, Jun 27 (AP) Ruud van Nistelrooy has agreed to terminate his contract as coach of Leicester, the English club said on Friday.

The former Netherlands striker took over Leicester in November last year on a contract through June 2027, but he couldn't prevent relegation as the team finished the Premier League in 18th place.

The club said it is looking for his replacement.

It thanked Van Nistelrooy for his "dedication and hard work," while the former Manchester United star wished the team well for the future.

The 48-year-old Van Nistelrooy previously coached Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and acted as an interim coach for United.

Leicester faces the possibility of a points reduction in the Championship next season for a possible breach of financial rules. AP

