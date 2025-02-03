Bahrain, Feb 3 (PTI) India's Veer Ahlawat put together a gritty 1-under 71, his third under par round in four days, to finish the 2025 Bahrain Championship at 4-under and tied-49th.

It was a modest finish after his T-27 in Ras Al Khaimah, but Veer showed that he was getting used to the elite Tour, which he got into by topping the PGTI Order of Merit in 2024.

As a result of an alliance between the PGTI and the DP World Tour, the OOM winner gets a card to play on the DPWT.

The 28-year-old DLF Academy golfer birdied four times in the final round with the gains coming from second, eighth, ninth and the 17th.

He dropped shots on third, 13th and the 16th. His earlier rounds were 70-70-73.

Veer is slated to play the Qatar Masters next and he will be joined by Shubhankar Sharma, a regular on DPWT.

Laurie Canter saved his best until the last as he beat Pablo Larrazabal and Dan Brown in a play-off to win the 2025 Bahrain Championship and claim his second DP World Tour title.

The Englishman had looked like coming up just short after carding an eagle and a birdie in a flawless 69 to share the clubhouse lead on 14 under.

But he was given a lifeline when leader Larrazabal bogeyed the last to set up a play-off with Canter and countryman Brown.

He took full advantage of it, producing a shot-of-the-day contender at the first extra hole to give himself a close-range birdie putt.

Canter made no mistake, nervelessly sinking the winning putt to enter the DP World Tour winner's circle for the second time in a year, after his maiden victory at the European Open last season.

Larrazabal and Brown shared second place on 14-under, one shot ahead of Martin Couvra, Ivan Cantero, Richie Ramsay and David Puig following a thrilling final round.

