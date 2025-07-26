Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Jul 26 (AP) Max Verstappen overtook Oscar Piastri to win the Formula 1 sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday as Red Bull begins a new era without fired team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen surged past Piastri on the straight on the first lap. The Australian was close behind Verstappen for the rest of the 15-lap sprint race but couldn't find a way past the four-time champion.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah to Retire From Test Cricket? Mohammad Kaif Makes Shocking Claim After Indian Pacer’s Underwhelming Show in IND vs ENG Manchester Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Lando Norris, in the other McLaren, was third after retaking the place from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Piastri extends his lead over Norris in the standings to nine points from eight.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch India Champions vs Australia Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

Qualifying takes place later Saturday for Sunday's Grand Prix race. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)