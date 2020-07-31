Silverstone, Jul 31 (AP) Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first practice session for the British Grand Prix on Friday and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel sat out most of the session with a car problem.

Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 27.422 seconds in his Red Bull to finish ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by .474 seconds.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Takes a Dig At Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes For the Number of Penalties Taken During Premier League 2019-20.

Lance Stroll was a surprise third for Racing Point, ahead of Alexander Albon in the second Red Bull and Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas only managed sixth-fastest.

Vettel only completed two laps and didn't set a time. Ferrari said the team found “something wrong with the intercooler system” of his car and had to examine it.

Also Read | Eid ul-Adha 2020: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Other Squad Members of Pakistan Cricket Team Celebrate Bakrid in UK (View Photos).

Nico Hulkenberg was ninth-fastest on his return to F1 with Racing Point following a positive coronavirus test for regular driver Sergio Perez.

The German only got the call the day before and was confirmed as the replacement shortly before the session began. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)