Mulapadu (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 6 (PTI) Vidarbha crushed Meghalaya by eight wickets to notch up their third straight win and remain atop the Plate Group standings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry 97, Vidarbha cantered home in 11.1 overs with opener Atharva Taida steering the win with an unbeaten 40 (2x4, 2x6), their massive win lifting their net run rate to +3.088.

Earlier, medium pacer Yash Thakur (3/12) and left-arm spinner Akshay Karnewar (2/27) struck twice each inside the Powerplay to reduce Meghalaya to 39/4.

Meghalaya struggled to recover from the jittery start and were skittled out for 96 in 19.1 overs.

Off-spinner Akhay Wakhare also chipped in with two wickets, while senior India pacer Umesh Yadav was at his tidy best returning with figures of 4-0-10-1.

Brief Scores:

Meghalaya 96 all out in 19.1 overs (Yash Thakur 3/12, Akshay Wakhare 2/18, Akshay Karnewar 2/27) lost to Vidarbha 100 for 2 in 11.1 overs (Atharva Taide 40 not out) by eight wickets.

Tripura 168 for 2 in 20 overs (KB Pawan 65 not out, Bikramkumar Das 56, Manisankar Murasingh 34 not out) beat Manipur 113 for 6 in 20 overs (Johnson Singh 43 not out, Karnajit Yumnam 35 not out; Amit Ali 3/20, Rahil Shah 2/10) by 55 runs.

Nagaland 156 for 5 in 20 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 76) beat Mizoram 117 for 5 in 20 overs (Khawlhring Lalremruata 44 not out) by 39 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh 90 all out in 19.1 overs (Akash Luitel 4/17) lost to Sikkim 91 for 1 in 14.1 overs (Ashish Thapa 38 not out, Liyan Khan 37 not out) by nine wickets.

