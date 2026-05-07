Sports News | Vidarbha Premier League 2026: Jitesh Sharma-led NECO Master Blaster Aim for Another Title

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Defending champions NECO Master Blaster have expressed strong confidence ahead of Season 2 of the Vidarbha Premier League (VPL), following the successful assembly of a formidable men's squad at the recent player auction.

Led by captain Jitesh Sharma, the men's team retains its core strength while welcoming key additions to further bolster the squad.

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The franchise has focused on achieving the right balance between continuity, experienced performers, and emerging talent, including the addition of Harsh Dubey, who brings valuable top-level experience, according to a press release from the franchise.

Speaking on the team's preparations, Anand Jayaswal, Owner - NECO Master Blaster, said, "We approached the auction with clarity and purpose. The aim was to strengthen the team in the right areas while continuing to build a franchise that the Vidarbha region can be proud of. We are happy with the outcome and excited about the group we have assembled for the season ahead. We are especially looking forward to seeing Jitesh Sharma lead this talented squad once again and guide the team with the same passion and determination that brought us success last season. This year, we are looking to bring two trophies home."

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Ramesh Jayaswal, Managing Director - Jayaswal Neco Group, added, "As defending champions, there is always a responsibility to maintain the standards the team has already set. We are pleased with the way the auction has shaped up and believe the squad has the right mix of quality, depth, and character. Our focus now is on preparing well and carrying the same hunger into Season 2."

Captain Jitesh Sharma also shared his thoughts on the squad, "I am very happy with the squad we have built. There is a strong balance in the group, and we now look forward to coming together as a unit and preparing well for the season. As defending champions, we know expectations will be high, and we are ready for that challenge and to retain our crown. I am looking forward to meeting and playing with my new teammates."

Siddharth Jaiswal, Director - Neco Defence Systems Pvt Ltd, added, "It is a proud moment to welcome such an exciting mix of talent into the NECO Master Blaster family. We believe in creating an environment where players can express themselves freely while striving for excellence. I wish both our men's and women's teams the very best for the season -- may you play with passion, unity, and the hunger to bring glory to the franchise."

Alongside the men's team, NECO Master Blaster continues to demonstrate its commitment to women's cricket. The women's side, led by Shraddha Nabira, will aim to clinch their maiden title this season, reinforcing the franchise's vision of building a complete and inclusive cricketing ecosystem in Vidarbha.

With both teams carrying the NECO Master Blaster identity, the franchise remains focused on nurturing talent, inspiring fans, and representing the region with pride.

As preparations begin, the men's team will look to defend their title in VPL Season 2, while the women's team sets its sights on securing its first championship.

NECO Master Blaster squads for VPL Season 2

Men's Team: Jitesh Sharma, Adhyayan Daga, Aryan Meshram, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Ananmay Jayaswal, Vedant Dighade, Vaibhav Chandekar, Abhishek Gupta, Shantanu Rajput, Dipesh Parwani, Harsh Dubey, Avinash Jadhav, Arya Durugkar, Gaurav Dhoble, Gaurav Farde, Kush Khandelwal.

Women's Team: Shraddha Nabira (Captain), Aarya Gohane (Vice-Captain), Nupur Kohale, Snehal Maniyar, Nihari Kawale, Shreya Lanjewar, Yashashri Soley, Saloni Rajput, Saniya Chourasia, Shivani Dharne, Nandini Pradhan, Vanshika Pandya, Gargi Banote, Janhvi Tichkule, Diya Bhagwat, Ashwini Deshmukh. (ANI)

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