Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is set to organise a five-day coaching camp for the top 29 women cricketers who delivered outstanding performances in the national championships over the years.

The camp will be held in Bengaluru from March 24 to 28 and will bring together players from across states, including 10-B1 cricketers, 9-B2 cricketers, and 10-B3 cricketers. B1, B2 and B3 are classification of visually challenged sportsperson ranging from zero to partial visibility.

The camp will provide these cricketers with expert training, mentorship, and performance evaluations conducted by CABI's panel of coaches and selectors, setting the stage for their future in national and international competitions.

"This camp is more than just training -- it is about breaking barriers, nurturing raw talent, and building a future where women's blind cricket thrives," said Dr. Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, the CABI chairman.

"With players coming in from different states, this initiative strengthens the foundation of women's blind cricket in India and highlights the depth of talent in the sport."

