Sydney, Jan 25 (AP) David Warner and Mitch Marsh are among the omissions in Australia's 16-man squad for a Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in February, while coach Justin Langer will also be absent.

Australia is hosting Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series, with the games to be spread across the Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval in Canberra and the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Feb. 11-20.

Langer is among the members of support staff set to be on vacation during the T20 series and ahead of a three-test series in Pakistan starting March 3.

Andrew McDonald will serve as head coach in Langer's absence, as was the case during last year's T20 tour of New Zealand.

Warner and Marsh, who both played key roles in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates, will also sit out the five T20s ahead of the trip to Pakistan.

Fit-again pace bowler Josh Hazlewood is expected to return from his side strain during the T20 series.

Australia T20 squad vs. Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. (AP)

