Sydney [Australia], March 2 (ANI): Opening batsman David Warner on Tuesday was named in New South Wales' (NSW) squad for the upcoming Marsh ODI Cup match against South Australia.

Warner will be returning to cricket for the NSW Blues on Thursday after six weeks recovering from a groin injury.

The left-handed batsman will be taking the place of Daniel Hughes, who has a shoulder complaint, while Nick Larkin comes in for Steve Smith, who is still rehabbing his elbow injury.

Pat Cummins will again captain the One Day Cup squad that won their season opener against Victoria at North Sydney Oval last month by 59 runs. Blues head coach Phil Jaques said it was pleasing to see Warner back after some time off the park.

"We all know Davey's quality as a player in all formats and it's great to see him back for the Blues for this game. He has worked really hard on his rehab and has been great around the group when he's been at training," said Jacques in an official release.

"It will be fantastic to have his experience around the team over the coming weeks," he added.

Warner had played the last two Tests against India while still being hampered by the groin injury he sustained in the ODI series at the end of November 2020.

Speaking on commentary during the first T20I between New Zealand-Australia, Warner said that how he expects to feel the effects of the injury for up to nine months.

NSW's team for the next round of the Marsh Sheffield Shield, scheduled to start in Adelaide on Saturday will be named later this week.

NSW Blues Marsh One-Day Cup squad, Round 2 v. South Australia, Adelaide Oval, Thursday March 4 (D/N):

New South Wales squad Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, David Warner. (ANI)

