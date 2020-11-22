Madrid [Spain], November 22 (ANI): Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is elated after a 1-0 win over Barcelona and said that the side is working to perform better in every game.

Los Colchoneros produced a solid display at the Wanda Metropolitano to defeat Ronald Koeman's misfiring Barca and go up to second place in the La Liga standings.

The victory extended Atletico's unbeaten run to 24 games in La Liga and opened up a nine-point gap between themselves and Barca."The most important things we value about the growth of footballers from last season to this one is being seen. We are working better on the pitch, we are being more complicit to share what the team needs and we see it," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"We need everyone. Felipe, who played much more continuously last season; Renan Lodi, who will surely be important; [Geoffrey] Kondogbia enters little by little; Saul [Niguez] is finding his best form; [Angel] Correa is showing extraordinary growth, not to mention Joao Felix or [Diego] Costa's enthusiasm when he came on. The group generates enthusiasm for me because I see them wanting to look for important things, game by game," he added.

The win saw Atletico end a run of 20 consecutive La Liga matches without a victory over Barcelona, while Simeone had not beaten them in 17 previous league meetings.

"Football is game by game. Sometimes we have to win and sometimes we have to lose, in the previous games [against Barca] we had always been close to winning, aside from in the Supercopa in Saudi Arabia. Today we won, that does not change the plan of what is sought. I'm very happy with the team's effort," Simeone said.

Atletico Madrid will now take on Lokomotiv Moscow in their Champions League clash on Thursday, November 26. (ANI)

