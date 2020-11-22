Cristiano Ronaldo kept his scoring run going as the Portuguese star’s brace helped Juventus to a routine 2-0 win over Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A 2020-21. The Bianconeri have closed the gap between them and AC Milan at the top of team standings to just one point with the Rossoneri playing one game less. This was Andre Pirlo’s team's fourth win in eight domestic league games. Cristiano Ronaldo Latest Picture Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym, Check Photo.

Juventus, in their last outing in Serie A, conceded a last-minute goal from Filipe Caicedo of Lazio, however, this wasn't the case this time around as Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the fifth game running, to guide his side to an easy win. A first-half brace from the 35-year-old took him third in the list of league's leading goal-scorers.

See Highlights

Andrea Pirlo once again went with his traditional formation with Alvaro Morata partnering Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack. The Bianconeri dominated the match from the start and their efforts were rewarded when then Portugal international curled in the opening goal in the 38th minute of the game and then conformed the points with a brilliant finish just before the interval.

Juventus kept pushing for more goals in the second half but weren’t able to add to their tally. The win now takes Andrea Pirlo’s team second in the table but have played a game more than most of their rivals in the league, who could overtake them with a win.

With his brace, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score in the first five Serie A games of a season. The Bianconeri also welcomed centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and with veteran defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Georgio Chilenni still out of action, the Dutch international returns gives the record Italian champions an added boost.

