Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed satisfaction with his team as they secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC in Matchweek 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

The Islanders started slowly but managed to break the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte set up Vikram Partap Singh for his second goal of the season. Singh bagged his second goal of the night in the 58th minute of the match, heading home Iker Guarrotxena's pinpoint cross to make it 2-0 for the home team. The Blues gave their all but a failure to convert their chances concluded the match with the scoreline unchanged.

Bengaluru FC created a worrisome situation for the head coach when they threatened the Mumbai City FC backline in the opening quarter of the match. The Blues almost bagged themselves a lead through Suresh Singh Wangjam but the Manipuri midfielder's left-footed attempt bounced right off the crossbar.

"I think Bengaluru started the game well. So, we had a little bit of problems in the first 10-15 minutes of the game. But when we settled, then we started applying what we wanted to, how we wanted to play and we got a good rhythm in the game," stated Kratky in the post-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

Happy to secure the three points, he added, "We knew Bengaluru FC is a very good team. They are physical, they work hard. So, very good three points for us and again, it wasn't easy."

Kratky has built up a solid squad that includes a perfect blend of experience and youth. The Czech-Australian tactician is happy with how the younger players are performing, keeping up with the bigger names, and contributing to the team the way Vikram Partap Singh spearheaded them to victory.

"All of them, like Franklin (Nazareth), Ayush (Chhikara), and Jayesh (Rane), every player that we have even (Seilenthang) Lotjem, who wasn't here today. Guri (Gurkirat Singh), are all very good players, and Vikram (Partap Singh), we need to just support them and give them the time and space to improve. But starting with the training," he shared.

Kratky's men suffered a shocking defeat against Jamshedpur FC on February 4, 2024, where the Men of Steel neutralised their two-goal lead and took home all three points. Since then, Mumbai City FC have managed to bounce back with two back-to-back wins and clean sheets.

"They worked hard and they got rewarded in the last two games. So, we just need to continue it and just keep going. So we can't sleep now. We just need to keep working and go game by game. So, I'm very pleased with the clean sheet. You know for the goalkeeper, for the whole team, defence, everyone. So I'm very happy with that," the 42-year-old said.

Kratky is not too concerned about the League Shield race at this moment and instead wants to put all his focus into their next game, against Chennaiyin FC.

"I'm not looking for the end of the season. I'm looking for Chennaiyin FC now. So, as I said before, it's game by game. We have a good team, we know. But we need to keep working so we can't stop working. That's the message for all my players, all my staff," he said. (ANI)

