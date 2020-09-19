Munich [Germany], September 19 (ANI): After securing a commanding 8-0 win over Schalke in the Bundesliga opener, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said they wanted to show that they are "ready for this season".

"We have done excellently. Before the game we said we wanted to lay down a marker, and we did so with aplomb. We wanted to show that we are also ready for this season. I'm glad that we've brought such a performance onto the pitch today," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

Serge Gnabry scored the opening goal of the match in the fourth minute and then went on to score two more goals for the side.

Also, Jamal Musiala became the youngest goalscorer for Bayern Munich in German top-flight with his late strike.

"At 17 years and 205 days old, Jamal #Musiala is our youngest ever Bundesliga goalscorer! Congratulations, Jamal!," Bayern Munich tweeted.

Bayern will next take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final on September 25. (ANI)

