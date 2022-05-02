New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Harshada Sharad Garud on Monday became India's first weightlifter to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

Harshada claimed the yellow metal with a total effort of 153kg (70kg+83kg) in the women's 45kg category, opening India's account on the opening day of the competition.

The 70kg effort in snatch earned Harshada a top-of-the-podium finish while she was second-best in the clean and jerk section, behind Turkey's Bektas Cansu (85kg), who took home silver medal with an overall effort of 150kg (65kg+85 kg).

Hincu Teodora-Luminita of Moldova bagged the bronze 149kg (67kg+82kg) in the non-Olympic category.

The other Indian in the field, Anjali Patel finished fifth overall with a total effort of 148kg (67kg+81kg).

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu who won a bronze in the 2013 and last year's silver winner Achinta Sheuli are the other Indians who have won medals at the junior world event previously.

