Manchester United will look to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive as they take on Brentford in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Old Trafford on May 02, 2022 (late Monday Night) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester United vs Brentford, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Ralf Rangnick Named New Head of Austria Football Team, German Will Fulfill Consultancy Role at Manchester United.

Manchester United have been underwhelming in recent weeks. The Red Devils have won just one of their last five games in the league which has seen them lose ground in the race for a top-four finish. They will be hoping to get back on track with a win in this fixture. Meanwhile, Brentford have had a decent season and a win will see them secure their Premier League status for another year.

When is Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on May 03, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Brentford match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brentford match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).