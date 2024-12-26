Southampton, Dec 26 (AP) West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was taken off the field on a stretcher after sustaining an injury in the Premier League game against Southampton on Thursday.

The game was delayed for around eight minutes as Fabianski received treatment on the field at St Mary's Stadium.

Also Read | Charles Leclerc Reflects On Scuderia Ferrari’s F1 2024 Season, Says ‘Team Did Incredible Job In Second-Half Of Formula One Constructors’ Championship’.

The 39-year-old Polish goalkeeper was hurt in a collision from a corner and was replaced by Alphonse Areola in the 36th minute.

Southampton 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale had run the length of the field to check on Fabianski during worrying scenes. Fabiaski was then greeted by applause as he was taken off. AP

Also Read | Kho Kho World Cup 2025: KKFI Rope In Tiger Shroff As Co-Brand Ambassador For Grand Event Next Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)