Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 21 (ANI): The second ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium witnessed an unusual feat as the visitors delivered all their 50 overs by spinners, marking the first-ever instance of a team bowling all-spin in a completed ODI inning.

As WI trail by 1-0 in the three-match series, the two-time champions, searching for automatic qualification to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, had spinners Akael Hosein, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, and Alick Athanaze each delivering 10 overs.

The surface was very familiar to what was on offer during the first ODI, the one with plenty of cracks and dryness, and Windies made the best use of it.

A fluent knock from Soumya Sarkar (45 in 89 balls, with three fours and a six) and a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket between skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (32* in 58 balls, with a fours) and Rishad Hossain, who played a sensational cameo of 39* in 14 balls, with three fours and four sixes each was the highlight as Bangladesh posted 213/7 in 50 overs.

Miraz and Rishad's partnership came when Bangladesh were 163/7 in 46 overs, with Rishad's fireworks making a massive difference.

Motie (3/65) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for WI, while Athanaze (2/14) delivered a sensational 10-over spell. Hosein also took 2/41 in 10 overs.

Having failed to chase down 208 runs in the first ODI and skittling out for 133 runs in the first ODI, WI would be aiming for redemption. (ANI)

