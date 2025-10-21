Bangladesh is back in their home hosting West Indies for a three-match ODI series. Despite losing 3-0 against Afghanistan, Bangladesh have started the series with a victory against West Indies and are leading the series 1-0. They have used the familiar conditions of Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka really well and capitalised on it. Even in the second ODI, BCB prepared a dry and cracked surface made of black soil to assist their spinners and variation bowlers. Fans were enraged to see how Bangladesh were tampering their home conditions and not looking to develop players under difficulty. They took to social media to share their reactions on the poor quality of the pitch. Bangladesh Head Coach Phil Simmons Urges Cricketers To Avoid Social Media After Unsavoury Scenes in Dhaka Airport (Watch Video).

BCB Dish Out Dry and Cracked Black Soil Pitch

The track for the second ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies in Dhaka👀 How tricky will this pitch be? 🔥 📸: Fancode#BANvsWI pic.twitter.com/IbkTkhb7Pl — Jitendra Kumar (@jitenda60203698) October 21, 2025

'Such Pitches Should Be Banned'

This is the pitch of the second ODI match between Bangladesh and West Indies being played in Dhaka. Such pitches should be banned in international cricket. @ICC please take action pic.twitter.com/XFlpyGxO9R — SHAHZAD BHANDARA (@MuhammadSh20285) October 21, 2025

'How Tricky Will It Be'

The pitch for the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies in Dhaka looks set to test both batters and bowlers. How tricky will it be this time? 🤔🏏#BANvWI #ODI #Cricket #Dhaka#sstvi #Thamma #PrabhasHanu pic.twitter.com/nQ24BQS1Ki — Ashish Yadav (@AshishYadav4518) October 21, 2025

'You are Wasting the Country's Money'

@BCBtigers What kind of football pitch have you built in Mirpur? You are destroying cricket by having one cricket board, you don't need another. You don't even know how to play cricket, you are wasting the country's money. — MD Masud Parvez (@pmasud343) October 21, 2025

'Horrible'

The Pitch in Mirpur for the Odi match between Bangladesh and West Indies looks horrible 😬 What is your view on this Pitch? 🤔 (📸- Fancode)#banvswi #mirpur #pitchcondition #bangladeshcricket #possible11 pic.twitter.com/B1st0b0PdX — Possible11 (@Possible11team) October 21, 2025

'What A Horrifying Pitch'

What a horrifying pitch is being made by @BCBtigers in Dhaka. Maybe this pitch will win them bilateral series. But competing at Int'l cricket and getting to super 4s will be a dream. A part time bowler bowling 10 overs with 3 maidens and 14 runs and getting 2 wickets. — Lifelong Learner (@InaamWanii) October 21, 2025

