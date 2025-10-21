Bangladesh is back in their home hosting West Indies for a three-match ODI series. Despite losing 3-0 against Afghanistan, Bangladesh have started the series with a victory against West Indies and are leading the series 1-0. They have used the familiar conditions of Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka really well and capitalised on it. Even in the second ODI, BCB prepared a dry and cracked surface made of black soil to assist their spinners and variation bowlers. Fans were enraged to see how Bangladesh were tampering their home conditions and not looking to develop players under difficulty. They took to social media to share their reactions on the poor quality of the pitch. Bangladesh Head Coach Phil Simmons Urges Cricketers To Avoid Social Media After Unsavoury Scenes in Dhaka Airport (Watch Video).

 BCB Dish Out Dry and Cracked Black Soil Pitch

'Such Pitches Should Be Banned'

'How Tricky Will It Be'

'You are Wasting the Country's Money'

'Horrible'

'What A Horrifying Pitch'

