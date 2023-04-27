Panaji (Goa) [India], April 27 (ANI): Indian Windsurfer Katya Coelho won a gold medal at Sail Goa All India National held at Hawai Beach, Donapaula Goa between April 19-23 in the IGFoil category.

The championship was organised by the Goa Yachting Association. The race witnessed wind speeds of 12 knots gusts up to 14 knots were recorded towards the last two days of the competition. There were 4 slalom races conducted and 8-course races during a period of 5 days of the sailing championship

Kathya Coelho is the first and only Indian female windsurfer to compete in the Youth Olympics in 2014 and continues to top most of the windsurfing podiums in the country. She has won 10 national gold medals, 2 bronze at Asian Open Championship in Techno 2015. She was also the first female Indian surfer to represent at Asian Games 2018.

She also has one silver Asian Medal in 2022 - the first international medal in iQFoil by any Indian. Katya recently won gold at Senior Nationals, Yachting Association of India and all three rounds of Asian Games Selection Trials for the IQ Foil Category held at INWTC Mumbai. The young IQFoiler is going to represent India in Asian Games, 2023 later this year.

She is backed by ENGN, a Mumbai-based athlete representation that besides financial support via investments and sponsorships, also provides infrastructural support with nutrition, training, and mental health coaches to players for improvement in his/her performance. (ANI)

