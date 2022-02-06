New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): India's victory in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 is being appreciated by everyone as former India cricketers and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are heaping praise on Yash Dhull's led Indian team for winning the World Cup in the Caribbean.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla too praised the Indian colts for their superlative performance where they remained unbeaten right from the beginning to the end. India lifted a record fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup title after beating England by four wickets in the final match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

"Big congratulations to India's Under-19 team. They achieved this victory in West Indies beating Australia in the semi-final and beating England in the final. India registered a great win and winning the world cup for the fifth time is a terrific achievement for an Indian cricket team," BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the England team in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. Rajeev Shukla thanked the BCCI president and secretary for announcing prize money for the players and support staff.

"I want to thank BCCI president and secretary that they have decided to give every player 40 Lakh rupees each and 25 Lakhs to support staff to motivate them," told Rajeev Shukla to ANI.

Yash Dhull becomes the fifth Indian captain and third from Delhi after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to win the ICC Under-19 World Cup for the country. (ANI)

