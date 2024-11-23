North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], November 23 (ANI): West Indies opening batter Mikyle Louis expressed confidence in his team's first-innings prospects after a solid start against Bangladesh in Antigua.

After being reduced to 84/3, Louis (97) and Alick Athanaze (90) put on a crucial 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings. WI was put to bat first by Bangladesh.

Reflecting on the team's position, Louis, who fell three-short of his maiden Test century, expressed confidence on his side to breach past the 400 mark. "I think we are in a strong position, and we have Justin and Joshua De Silva at the crease now. I hope they will have a good partnership moving forward. I am hoping for a 400-plus score on this pitch," he said as quoted by ICC.

Bangladesh had chosen to bowl first, aiming to exploit the early moisture on offer in the pitch. Although West Indies' openers initially handled the seam movement well, the team lost two quick wickets early in the day.

The 24-year-old acknowledged the challenging conditions early on and credited his partnership with Athanaze as pivotal to the Caribbean side posting a commendable total in the first innings.

"It was an innings of phases. Initially, there was little moisture, and it was a bit slow and nipping. The partnership between me and Alick was one of substance. He guided me; he was more experienced and feeding me information," he added.

Despite falling short of a century, both Louis and Athanaze played key roles in the recovery. Louis, however, remained focused on his game for the second innings and shared his approach against short-pitched deliveries.

"There is an innings left in the game, and I am hoping for three figures in the second innings," he stated. I was really looking for the shorter balls, and anytime the ball was short, I just felt that it was in my area to pull it," he concluded.

The hosts ended Day 1 of the series opener at 250/5, with Justin Greaves (11) and Joshua Da Silva (14) unbeaten at the crease and with a solid foundation laid, West Indies will aim to capitalise on Day 2 as they continue to aim for the 400-run mark. (ANI)

