Wolfsburg, Oct 25 (AP) Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga.

Sven Schipplock's 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an equalizer for what would have been its fifth consecutive draw in five games.

Also Read | How to Watch Juventus vs Verona, Serie A 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of JUV vs VER Football Game Score Updates on TV.

Manuel Prietl struck the post minutes later but it was as close as the visitors came.

Two goals in two minutes from Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Arnold in the 19th and 20th proved to be enough for Wolfsburg's first win at home in the league for eight months.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Scores Joint-Fastest Half-Century for Mumbai Indians This Season During RR vs MI IPL 2020, Netizens Hail the All-Rounder.

Werder Bremen was hosting Hoffenheim later. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)