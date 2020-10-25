Mumbai Indians dasher Hardik Pandya went absolutely berserk against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and brought up his maiden half-century off Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Coming to bat in the 14th over of first innings, the right-handed batsman had the onus to rebuild the innings as the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and stand-in captain Kieron Pollard were dismissed in quick successions. However, the right-handed batsman just didn’t save his wicket but also rained boundaries all over the park. He brought up his fifty off just 20 balls, joint-fastest for a Mumbai batsman this season. In total, he scored 60 off mere 21 balls as MI powered to 195/5. Fans were enthralled seeing Pandya’s mayhem as they heaped praises on the swashbuckler. RR vs MI Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, MI opted to bat first after winning the toss. Quinton de Kock departed in the very first over, putting RR on command. However, Ishan Kishan joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav, and the duo added 83 runs for the second wicket. The pendulum swung again as Shreyas Gopal got a couple of crucial wickets quickly. MI were expected to post near 160. However, the Junior Pandya had other ideas as the defending champions aggregated 87 runs off last six overs. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati hailed the all-rounder. Jofra Archer Takes Breathtaking One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Ishan Kishan RR vs MI Clash in IPL 2020.

Hardik Pandya on 🔥 Well played,May be Jersey proved lucky for you .#HardikPandya @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/GealQslY5I — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 (@its_DRP) October 25, 2020

😲can't believe my eyes at first🙄 After a long struggle the real Hardik came out#HardikPandya ❤ pic.twitter.com/G1Q9lUk20A — Nakshathra (@Nakshat14578836) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, it’s a do-or-die game for Rajasthan Royals, and they must leave no stones unturned to cross the line. With Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler in the ranks, the Men in Pink must back themselves to win the game. However, MI bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar have also been in staggering form lately.

