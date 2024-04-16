Dubai [UAE], April 16 (ANI): South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, and Marizanne Kapp have been the biggest winners in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, as per ICC.

Wolvaardt scored a century in the second game of South Africa's ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka at home, with the skipper stroking a classy 110* to guide her side to victory with a Player of the Match performance.

Also Read | Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

It was Wolvaardt's sixth century for South Africa in 50-over cricket and saw the right-hander gain one place and improve to fifth behind top-ranked batter Nat Sciver-Brunt on the updated rankings.

Brits scored century in the opening game of the three-match series and duly rose seven places to 38th on the same list for ODI batters, while Sri Lanka duo Kavisha Dilhari (up seven spots to 48th) and Nilakshi de Silva (up four to 49th) also made some ground following decent innings in the second contest against South Africa.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Wicket-less from the opening two matches of the series, Kapp has gained one place to improve to third on the updated list for ODI bowlers due to her excellent economy rate. Teammate Ayabonga Khaka has also gained a spot to rise to equal seventh after three wickets in the second match of the series.

Sri Lanka trio Inoka Ranaweera (up one spot to 17th), Oshadi Ranasinghe (up 12 places to 34th) and Dilhari (up 10 spots to 57th) all made some ground on the list for ODI bowlers, while experienced skipper Chamari Athapaththu gained one spot to rise to 11th on the ODI rankings for all-rounders.

There was also some joy for a pair of sisters from Scotland, who have enjoyed good success with the bat during their side's ongoing tri-series against Papua New Guinea and USA, a release said.

Scotland skipper Kathryn Bryce stroked a brilliant 73 against PNG in Dubai and rose 16 places to 46th on the ODI rankings for batters as a result, while younger sister Sarah hit 84 against the USA at the same ground two days later and moved from outside the top 100 to 65th on the same list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)