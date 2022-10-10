Sylhet, Oct 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the women's Asia Cup match between India and Thailand here on Monday.

Thailand:

N Koncharoenkai run out (Deepti Sharma) 12

Natthakan Chantham b Deepti Sharma 6

Naruemol Chaiwai run out (Meghna Singh/Richa Ghosh) 3

Chanida Sutthiruang b Sneh Rana 0

Tippoch c and b Sneh Rana 2

Phannita Maya b Gayakwad 1

Rosenan Kanoh lbw b Sneh Rana 0

Nattaya Boochatham c Sabbhineni Meghana b 7

Onnicha Kamchomphu lbw b Gayakwad 0

Thipatcha Putthawong c Gayakwad b Deepti Sharma 5

Nanthita Boonsukham not out 0

Extras: (W-1) 1

Total: (all out in 15.1 overs) 37

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-20,3-20, 4-21, 5-24, 6-24, 7-27, 8-28, 9-37,10-37.

Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-10-2, Meghna Singh 2.1-1-6-1, Sneh Rana 4-0-9-3, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-4-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-0-8-2.

India:

Sabbhineni Meghana not out 20

Shafali Verma c Tippoch b Boochatham 8

Pooja Vastrakar not out 12

Extras: 0

Total: (for one wicket in 6 overs) 40

Fall of Wickets: 1-17.

Bowler: Nattaya Boochatham 3-0-15-1, Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-25-0. PTI

