Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): India women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby said that the focus of the Blue Tigresses lie entirely on the game against Chinese Taipei.

India will be facing Chinese Taipei for their next Group A clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

"For us, the focus is solely on the game against Chinese Taipei. Even if they lost to China, they're still a good team. We need to have a good performance to take points from that game," said Head Coach Thomas Dennerby as per an AIFF release.

Chinese Taipei had gone down 0-4 to China in their opening match. As things stand, China are at the top of Group A with three points, while India and Iran are tied for the second spot with one point each. Chinese Taipei are yet to open their account.

"When you get decent points in the group stage you always have a chance to qualify. We need to have a good game against Chinese Taipei and get points. We are not at all concerned about the table at the moment. We need to get our job done in the next 90 minutes," said Dennerby.

Despite all the domination, the Blue Tigresses were unable to find the net in their match against IR Iran, and it cost them three deserving points.

"These things come from everyday training, and we are working on it. If you have a chance, you need to take it quickly, maybe in the first touch itself, if possible," Dennerby opined.

"We need to convert our chances. We were a little slow in the last match and that gave the rival defenders time to recover, and come at us. These are the little things we need to be better at," he added. (ANI)

