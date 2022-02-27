Rangiora [New Zealand], February 27 (ANI): Laura Wolvaardt (81) and Sune Luus (87) starred with the bat as South Africa defeated India by four wickets in the warm-up fixture ahead of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Rangiora Oval on Sunday.

Chasing 245, South Africa batters Tazmin Brits (0) and Laura Goodall (18) disappointed with the bat, but Laura Wolvaardt scored 81 runs off just 94 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes and this helped the Proteas stay in the game. South Africa required 96 runs to win from 17 overs with seven wickets in hand and the side was looking in firm control.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Abdu Rozik, Internet Sensation Hasbulla’s Rival! Check Viral Photo Taking Social Media By Storm.

Sune Luus (87) and Marizanne Kapp (40) were the other standout performers as in the end, South Africa registered a victory.

Earlier, India posted 244 after they were sent into bat by South African captain Sune Luus. Going was slow for the Mithali Raj-led side, Yastika Bhatia scored 58 runs for India while Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century.

Also Read | MUN 0-0 WAT, Premier League 2021-22 Match Result: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes Miss Chances As Manchester United Fails To Beat Lower-Placed Watford.

Captain Mithali Raj was run out after a mix-up with Bhatia for a duck, though the innings belonged to Harmanpreet Kaur, who raced along with little risk.

Harmanpreet played a knock of 103 runs off 114 balls with the help of 9 boundaries as India posted a total of more than the 240-run mark.

Brief Scores: India 244/9 (Harmanpreet Kaur 103, Yastika Bhatia 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3-23); South Africa 245/6 (Sune Luus 87, Laura Wolvaardt 81; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-44). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)