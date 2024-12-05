Singapore, Dec 5 (PTI) Stalemate continued in the World Chess Championship as the ninth game between Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ended in yet another draw to still level on points here on Thursday.

The sixth consecutive draw -- and seventh of the match -- left both players on an identical tally of 4.5 points each, still shy of 3 points in order to win the championship.

Also Read | PAK 132/7 in 20 Overs | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2024: Arafat Minhas-Jahandad Khan Provide Solid Finish.

The two players signed peace after 54 moves. Friday is a rest day and they will resume the battle on Saturday.

Just five more games are left to be played in the USD 2.5 million championship and if a tied result happens after 14 rounds, there will be games under faster time control to determine the winner.

Also Read | IND U19 vs SL U19 Dream11 Prediction, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Semi Final Match in Sharjah.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.

The second, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth games had ended in draws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)