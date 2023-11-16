Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa here of Thursday.

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock c Cummins b Hazlewood 3

Temba Bavuma c Inglis b Starc 0

Rassie van der Dussen c Smith b Hazlewood 6

Aiden Markram c Warner b Starc 10

Heinrich Klaasen b Head 47

David Miller c Head b Cummins 101

Marco Jansen lbw b Head 0

Gerald Coetzee c Inglis b Cummins 19

Keshav Maharaj c Smith b Starc 4

Kagiso Rabada c Maxwell b Cummins 10

Tabraiz Shamsi not out

1

Extras: (LB-4 W-7) 11

Total: (All out in 49.4 overs) 212

Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/8 3/22 4/24 5/119 6/119 7/172 8/191 9/203 10/212

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-1-34-3, Josh Hazlewood 8-3-12-2, Pat Cummins 9.4-0-51-3, Adam Zampa 7-0-55-0, Glenn Maxwell 10-0-35-0, Travis Head 5-0-21-2. More

