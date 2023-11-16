It is a clash between the best and worst of Group J of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers as Liechtenstein gear up to take on Portugal at home. The hosts have scored just once this campaign and conceded a staggering 25 goals during the time. They come up against a team who have had a near flawless run in the qualifiers and one of the early favourites for lifting the Euro cup. Roberto Martinez’s stint as the boss of Portuguese football has been terrific despite early days. The Spanish gaffer has used his core attacking players to the best way possible and the team scores goals for fun. His real challenge though will come in the main event next year. Liechtenstein versus Portugal will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 am IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Liechtenstein vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Nicolas Hasler is a major missing for Liechtenstein with fitness problem and the home team will have to do without the services of their key player. Sandro Wolfinger is available but brother Fabio Wolfinger has been ruled out. Dennis Salanovic will lead the attack with Marcel Buchel and Aron Sele behind as the attacking midfielder. The home side will likely deploy five at back with focus on counter-attacking football.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the team once again and his goalscoring form this year has been nothing short of staggering. He partners Joao Felix in a 3-1-4-2 formation with Fulham's Joao Palhinha as the deep plying playmaker. Bruno Fernandes may have been inconsistent at the club level but he has been the chief creator for Portugal in the qualifiers. Bernardo Silva is a floater in midfield and will likely join the attack with opportunity available.

When Is Liechtenstein vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Liechtenstein vs Portugal vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match will be played on Thursday, November 17 in Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz. The Group J match will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Virat Kohli Features Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the List of Top Ten Greatest Athletes of All Time Released by Pubity Sports.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Liechtenstein vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel for live telecast.

Is Liechtenstein vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. It should be a straight forward victory for the visitors with them scoring a few goals.

