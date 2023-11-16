Argentina have made the perfect start to their 2026 CONMBEOL World Cup qualifiers with four wins on the bounce. They host Uruguay next with the world champions looking to continue their winning run. Lionel Scaloni is managing a team created once in generations, a dominance of the game like no other. Be it friendlies, cup games or qualifiers – the Argentinians show no drop in level. Uruguay is second in the standings behind Argentina with 7 points. Thus, this makes up for good viewing as a clash between the top two teams. Argentina versus Uruguay starts at 5:30 AM IST. Lionel Scaloni Confirms Lionel Messi ‘Fit and Well’ for CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Uruguay and Brazil.

Lionel Messi has a key role to play in this game for Argentina as a floater in the attacking third. Julian Alvarez has been in fine form for both country and club and should lead the attack with Nicolas Gonzalez completing the final third. Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez will be the attacking midfielders for the hosts with Rodrigo de Paul adding solidity in the middle of the park.

Ronald Araujo is the main man in defence for Uruguay and he was excellent in the win against Brazil. Manuel Ugarte and Federico Valverde will try and pack a punch in midfield with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez the focal point in attack. Luis Suarez is part of the matchday squad for Uruguay but is likely to be on the bench.

When Is Argentina vs Uruguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Argentina will host Uruguay in their next match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier campaign on Thursday, November 17. The match has a scheduled start time of 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera), Buenos Aires, Argentina. Granit Xhaka Sets Swiss Record With 119th Appearance for Switzerland Men’s National Football Team, Achieves Feat Against Israel in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Argentina vs Uruguay CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match?

Unfortunately, the broadcasting rights of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is not with any channel in India. So, the Argentina vs Uruguay match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel.

How to Get Live Streaming of Argentina vs Uruguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match?

Fortunately, the Argentina vs Uruguay match will be available for live streaming in India. FanCode provides live streaming for the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in India and they will provide live streaming of the Argentina vs Uruguay match on their app and website with a subscription pass. Fans can also follow the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the respective teams. Argentina cannot afford to drop their guard against a side of the quality of Uruguay. Expect the home side to secure a hard fought 1-0 win.

