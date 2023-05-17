Shanghai, May 17 (PTI) The Indian men's and women's compound teams crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 here on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Indian women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Avneet Kaur lost to Turkey, seeded sixth, 228-231.

The fifth-seeded men's team of Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav and Prathamesh Jawkar also went out of the medal race, going down to Mexico 231-234.

The mixed pair of Deotale and Jyothi Surekha, the World Cup Stage 1 winners, still remain in the fray in the compound team event.

Meanwhile, the recurve qualifications got underway where the female archers outshone their male counterparts.

Simranjeet Kaur (seventh, 648 points) finished inside top-10, while teenager Bhajan Kaur was the next best among the Indians, securing 17th place (638).

The experienced Ankita Bhakat (24th place, 630 points) was the other member of the team that grabbed the fourth place in seedings. The team will get a first round bye and directly move into the pre-quarterfinals.

Fresh from clinching a maiden World Cup medal, a bronze in Stage 1 at Antalya last month, the 21-year-old Dhiraj Bommadevara was the best among the Indians in the men's recurve qualifiers.

The Army man shot 656 points en route to finishing 13th in the standings topped by veteran former world champion Brady Ellison who was way ahead, totalling 670.

The rest of the Indians came a cropper as the country's number one and two-time Olympian Atanu Das slipped to 44th place (638), while youngster Neeraj Chauhan (638) came third at 47th place.

Veteran Tarundeep Rai failed to make it to the team, finishing 57th after shooting 631 points.

The 39-year-old, a 2010 Asian Games silver medallist, had a poor day and shot four times in the outer six ring and five times in the seven-point red ring.

Having failed to make it to the team, Rai will be seen in action in the individual section only where he has his task cut out, as he will take on Tokyo Olympics double gold medallist Kim Je Deok in the opening round.

The men's team secured an eighth-place ranking to ensure a first round bye and move into second round directly where they will face ninth-seeded Chinese Taipei.

