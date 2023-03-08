Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Top knocks by Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol powered Gujarat Giants (GG) to 201/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Deol was the highest run scorer for GG with 67 while Dunkley played a superb knock of 65 runs in 28 deliveries. For RCB, Shreyanka Patil and Heather Knight bagged two wickets respectively.

Put to field first, Megan Schutt put Gujarat Giants openers in a tight hold as she restricted them from even taking a single run to finish her over as maiden. Gujarat openers Sabbhineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley then opened their hands as they gathered 9 runs from Ellyse Perry's over.

Despite being hammered for three boundaries in the 3rd over Schutt drew first blood as she dismissed Meghana for 8. Dunkley continued her red-hot form and slammed Renuka Thakur Singh for 14 runs with the help of two fours and one six.

Dunkley raced to her 18-ball fifty while slamming Preeti Bose for 23 runs all thanks to her four boundaries and one maximum in the 5th over of the game. Dunkley slammed an 18-ball fifty which is the fastest by a player in WPL so far.

Harleen Deol then joined hands with Dunkley and the duo slammed the RCB bowlers all around the ground while taking risky singles. However, Dunkley's stint at the crease came to an end as Shreyanka Patil dismissed her. Dunkley returned to the pavilion after playing a superb knock of 65 runs.

The right-handed batter Ashleigh Gardner then came out to bat on the crease. After 10 overs Gujarat Giants' score read 97/2.

After Dunkley's dismissal, Deol handled the charge and along with Gardner, the duo slammed Bangalore bowlers for boundaries at regular intervals.

Heather Knight provided her team with a great wicket as she removed Gardner for 19 in the 14th over of the game. The right-handed batter Dayalan Hemalatha then came out to bat.

Hemalatha's quickfire knock of 16 runs came to an end as she was removed by Knight in the 16th over of the game. Deol brought up her crucial half-century in just 35 balls.

Deol slammed Perry for 20 runs in the 17th over of the game with the help of three back-to-back fours and one six.

In the 19th over of the game, Renuka removed Annabel Sutherland for 14. Gujarat lost their batters in quick succession as Sneh Rana was run out and well-set batter Harleen Deol was bowled out by Patil. Deol returned after playing a much-needed knock of 67 runs and smashed the cherry around to aid her side to a challenging total of 201/7 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Gujarat Giants 201/7 (Harleen Deol 67, Sophia Dunkley 65; Heather Knight 2-17) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

