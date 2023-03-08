In a crucial encounter in the WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium at Mumbai. Both teams have failed to win their first two games and are in a spot of bother currently. Whoever will lose this game will find it extremely difficult to come back to winning ways in the upcoming games. To rejuvenate some confidence in the combinations and as well as maintain trust on the regulars of the team, both teams desperately need a win and register their first points table on the table. ‘Is Holi Colour Permanent?’ Asks RCB’s Ellyse Perry After Washing her Hair Twice.

Gujarat Giants are currently without the services of their captain Beth Mooney. She injured herself while batting during the first game and it looked bad. Her return is still uncertain and Sneh Rana has taken up the interim captaincy role. Gujarat lost their first game convincingly but gave a strong fight in the second one although eventually lost it too. Their batting and bowling has underperformed at crucial moments. They are not getting good starts from the top, losing wickets quickly and conceding runs when they are under pressure. The Giants has to come up with a solid strategy to reduce their vulnerability against left arm spin and have a clear bowling plan to restrict oppositions to low totals. only this can make them return to winning ways.

RCB have their star batters underperforming. They have tried to play in an consistent aggressive attitude but it has lead to instability in their batting and made them lose wickets in a heap. They have not scored enough runs in both games, neither they have been able to take opposition wickets. With the new ball not swinging much, Renuka Thakur Singh and Megan Schutt's threat got neutralized to some extent and their inexperienced spin department has failed to put brakes on oppositions scoring. At some point, they have to consider bringing in Dane Van Niekerk to bolster the spin department. Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine has to tweak their batting styles a little considering they can accelerate at any point and have big strikers like Richa Ghosh and Heather Knight to back them up.

Gujarat Giants Probable XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose/Sahana Pawar, Renuka Thakur Singh.