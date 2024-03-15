New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions in the eliminator clash of the ongoing Women's Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Both teams have produced some stellar performances throughout the campaign and will be backing on their form to seal their spot in the final. This season, both teams have faced each other twice and have won one game each.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2024: How To Watch AFG vs IRE Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said during the time of the toss that they would like to bat first.

"It's an Eliminator, runs on board definitely count. It'll start keeping low hopefully in the second innings. We are unchanged today. Throughout the tournament, lots of ups and downs. We'll take a lot of positives from the last match."

Also Read | PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: Is Free TV Channel Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League Nine T20 Cricket Eliminator 1 Match Available?.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said during the time of the toss they were also looking to bat first.

"We were confused, we were looking to bat first as well. Yastika is back today for Bala. We have learnt a lot. Today is a new match, hopefully, we do what we want to do. Staying in the moment is very important. Today's game is important and we want to give our 100 per cent."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)