New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Gujarat Giants (GG) skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Capitals, who are currently at the top of the table due to their consistent performances in this competition, will look to continue their good run and finish the league stage with the most wins.

The Giants, who have been polar opposite to the Capitals, will be looking to go out with a bang. They did get better as the tournament progressed, bagging two wins in their last three matches but suffered four successive losses in the beginning of the present edition of the WPL.

At the time of the toss, Mooney said opting to bat is working for the team.

"We're batting. Same as last time, it's been working for us, putting the runs on the board and defending it., We've taken some learnings, we've made some improvements as the tournament moves on. We're going to play for pride, no changes for us."

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said they will take the game like any other.

"We would have probably batted, but this wicket will stay true for the entire phase of the game. We'll take this game like any other, will have to do the basics well and the result will look after itself. One change - Minnu comes in for Titas," Lanning said.

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh and Mannat Kashyap.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani. (ANI)

