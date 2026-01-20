Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): After losing their previous match by eight wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals bounced back in style as they defeated the two-time champion Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 tournament on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians suffered their third consecutive defeat in the ongoing tournament. Before losing two to the Delhi-based franchise, the two-time champions had lost twice to UP Warriorz.

With this victory, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi are placed at fourth position from their five matches. The Capitals have won two games and lost three so far. They are having four points at a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.586.

Mumbai Indians remained in second place after suffering a seven-wicket loss. The two-time champions have won two and lost four in their six matches so far. They have 4 points with a positive NRR of 0.046.

After being asked to bat first, the Mumbai Indians lost their opener Sajeevan Sajana for nine runs during the third over of the match. Right-arm pacer Nandini Sharma dismissed the Mumbai opener.

In the very next over, veteran Marizanne Kapp removed Hayley Matthews (12 off 15 deliveries, including two fours as Mumbai Indians reached 22-2. After the end of the first power play, the two-time champions crawled to 23/2.

During the eighth over, captain Harmanpreet Kaur hammered two boundaries against spinner Shree Charani as the Mumbai Indians scored 36/2 after the end of the over. After the end of 10 overs, Mumbai reached 55/2 with Delhi Capitals bowling at the tight lines.

During the 13th over, Harmanpreet Kaur slammed a hat-trick of boundaries against spinner Shafali Verma as Mumbai reached 91/2.

During the fifth ball of the 14th over, Shree Charani got the massive wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, who departed after scoring 41 runs off 33 deliveries, including seven fours.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, on the other hand, reached his record-equaling 11th half-century in the WPL. She reached the landmark in 34 balls during the second delivery of the 17th over. Sciver-Brunt equalled Meg Lanning's record of 11 WPL fifties.

In the next over, Shree Charani struck twice, dismissing Nicola Carey (12 off 11 balls, including one four) and Amanjot Kaur (three), as Mumbai slumped to 134/5.

However, Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 65 off 45 deliveries, six fours and two sixes guided the two-time champions to a decent score of 154/5 in 20 overs. For Delhi Capitals, Shree Charani (3/33) scalped a three-wicket haul in her four-over spell.

While chasing, the Delhi Capitals started on a blistering note. Openers Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee slammed a flurry of boundaries as Capitals reached 25/0 after the end of three overs.

During the fourth over, Shafali Verma breached the 1000 runs landmark in the WPL history. She became the fourth batter after Nat Sciver-Brunt, Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur to reach the coveted milestone. Delhi were off to a fantastic start as they scored 57/0 after the end of the sixth over.

During the third delivery of the seventh over, the 63-run opening stand was broken by left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, who clean bowled Shafali Verma for 29 runs off 24 balls, including six fours.

After the end of the 10th over, the Capitals scored 76/1. During the third ball of the 11th over, wicketkeeper Rahila Firdous displayed stunning glovework as she stumped out dangerous Lizelle Lee. The opener was dismissed by Amanjot Kaur for 46 off 28 balls, along with seven fours and one six.

However, captain Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt stabilised the Delhi innings, reaching 112/2 after 15 overs.

During the first ball of the 17th over, a huge mix-up between Laura Wolvaardt and captain Jemimah Rodrigus cost the wicket of Wolvaardt. She departed after scoring 17 runs off 19 balls.

During the fourth ball of the 19th over, Jemimah reached his well-deserved fifty in 36 deliveries, and on the final delivery, Marizanne Kapp hammered a towering six that ensured Capitals chased down the target of 155 runs.

Delhi won the match by seven wickets with their captain Jemimah staying unbeaten at 51 off 37 deliveries, including five fours and one six. (ANI)

