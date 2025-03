Lucknow, Mar 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Uttar Pradesh Warriorz and Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 6: Shaquille O’Neal, Michelangelo, Janhvi Kapoor and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 6.

Uttar Pradesh Warriorz:

Grace Harris c Kamalini b Matthews 28

Also Read | Achanta Sharath Kamal Retires: Here’s A Look At the Career Achievements of Indian Table Tennis Star As He Bids Adieu to Professional Table Tennis.

Georgia Voll b Nat Sciver-Brunt 55

Kiran Navgire c Sisodia b Kerr 0

Deepti Sharma st Bhatia b Kerr 27

Dinesh Vrinda c Ismail b Kerr 10

Chinelle Henry c Sajana b Kerr 6

Shweta Sehrawat c Sajana b Matthews 0

Uma Chetry c Ismail b Sisodia 1

Sophie Ecclestone c AB Kaur b Kerr 16

Kranti Goud not out 1

Extras: (B-4, W-2) 6

Total: (For 9 wkts, 20 overs) 150

Fall of wkts: 1-74, 2-84, 3-90, 4-114, 5-120, 6-121, 7-125, 8-145, 9-150.

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-33-0, Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-16-1, Amanjot Kaur 1-0-9-0, Parunika Sisodia 3-0-21-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-38-5, Hayley Matthews 4-0-25-2, Sanskriti Gupta 1-0-4-0.

Mumbai Indians:

Hayley Matthews c Voll b Goud 68

Amelia Kerr c Harris b Henry 10

Nat Sciver-Brunt c Sharma b Harris 37

Harmanpreet Kaur c Vrinda b Harris 4

Amanjot Kaur not out 12

Yastika Bhatia not out 10

Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1, W-5) 12

Total: (For 4 wkts, 18.3 overs) 153

Fall of wkts: 1-24, 2-116, 3-127, 4-137.

Bowling: Chinelle Henry 4-0-28-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-28-0, Kranti Goud 3-0-31-1, Gouher Sultana 1-0-16-0, Deepti Sharma 3.3-0-27-0, Grace Harris 2-0-11-2, Georgia Voll 1-0-6-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)