Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants here on Monday.

Also Read | India vs Australia Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India To Beat Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash.

Gujarat Giants innings:

Beth Mooney not out 96

Also Read | Steve Smith Reveals Australia's Mantra for Success Against Team India Ahead of Semi-Final Clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Dayalan Hemalatha c Chetry b Henry 2

Harleen Deol b Ecclestone 45

Ashleigh Gardner c Ecclestone b Goud 11

Deandra Dottin lbw b Ecclestone 17

Phoebe Litchfield c Sehrawat b Deepti 8

Bharti Fulmali not out 2

Extras: 5 (lb-2, nb-1, w-2)

Total: 186/5 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-104, 3-148, 4-169, 5-178

Bowling: Chinelle Henry 4-0-31-1, Grace Harris 4-0-36-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-37-1, Kranti Goud 4-0-46-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-34-2.

UP Warriorz innings:

Grace Harris lbw b Kanwar 25

Kiran Navgire c Litchfield b Dottin 0

Georgia Voll b Dottin 0

Vrinda Dinesh b Gautam 1

Deepti Sharma c Mooney b Meghna 6

Shweta Sehrawat c Litchfield b Gardner 5

Uma Chetry c Kanwar b Gautam 17

Chinelle Henry c Litchfield b Kanwar 28

Sophie Ecclestone b Kanwar 14

Gouhar Sultana c Mooney b Gautam 0

Kranti Goud not out 0

Extras: 9 (b-1, w-8)

Total: 105 in 17.1 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-13, 4-25, 5-36, 6-48, 7-83, 8-105, 9-105, 10-105.

Bowling: Deandra Dottin 3-0-14-2, Kashvee Gautam 3-0-11-3, Meghna Singh 2-0-28-1, Tanuja Kanwar 3.1-0-17-3, Priya Mishra 4-0-25-0, Ashleigh Gardner 2-0-9-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)