IND vs AUS Prediction: India is all set to take on Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at Dubai on Tuesday. India defeated New Zealand in their third group stage encounter on Sunday and entered the semifinal unbeaten. They will be confident ahead of the clash against Australia as they have been pretty clinical in all three matches they played so far. The only headache for them will be their combination as they played with four spinners in the last match and Varun Chakaravarthy picked a five-wicket haul. This will definitely tempt Rohit Sharma to keep the combination unchanged ahead of the crucial clash. Travis Head Record vs India: How Has Australian Batter Performed Against Indian National Cricket Team in International Cricket?

Australia, meanwhile have played only one full game so far which was the first game against England. Their match against South Africa got washed out due to rain and the third match against Afghanistan had a play of 60.5 overs before rain interrupted again and washed it out. Travis Head, who has been the nemesis of India in the recent past, looked in good touch along with Steve Smith. In the first match it was Josh Inglis and Alex Carey who looked good. Matt Short also played a decent knock but he is now ruled out with injury and has been replaced with Cooper Connolly who is likely to come inside the playing XI against India.

IND vs AUS Google Win Probability

IND vs AUS Google Win Probability (Photo Credits: Google)

As per Google's Win Probability, India are favoured to beat Australia. India have a 64% chance to win the IND vs AUS match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as compared to Australia's 36%. Well, one might not entirely disagree with this IND vs AUS match prediction, given how both teams have performed in ODIs of late. Prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia suffered a defeat against Pakistan at home. India on the other hand, dished out a dominant show to whitewash England 3-0 at home and has been in a winning run of three games so far in the competition. However, there's a lot of unpredictability attached to cricket and anything can happen, especially in a high-octane match like an IND vs AUS contest. Specially, Australia being a side that thrives under pressure and specially in knockouts. IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Few India vs Australia Encounters Across Formats.

India will still remember their defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Despite being favourites, India couldn't get over the finishing line and Australia were crowned champions. Australia doesn't have their captain Pat Cummins, star pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with them, but they are still a formidable side who uses expectations and pressure in their favour. India look a more all-round side this time though and they will look to eliminate the challenge of Australia to enter the final and get one step closer to the ICC Champions Trophy.

