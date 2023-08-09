New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Wrestler and a brand ambassador of the Centre's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, Rani Rana on Tuesday accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and physical torment.

"International wrestler Beti Padhao Beti Bachao's brand ambassador Rani Rana has filed a case against her husband and in-laws alleging dowry harassment," read a press note.

Speaking to ANI, the star wrestler said, "They (her in-laws) have been harassing me physically and mentally for a long time. They have been demanding dowry for 2.5 years since my marriage. I had frequent quarrels with my in-laws over dowry."

"My in-laws would ask me to bring them money any which way or leave the house. They woukd often say, 'what is your work here?' They even tried placing obstacles in my career," she added.

Rana added, "My parents and elders got me married after taking a loan. Inspite of that, my in-laws would keep pressuring me for dowry. I was even assaulted physically on a number of occasions. The last such incident took place on May 30. People don't even beat their pets or animals in the way my husband and in-laws beat me. The government is helping me in this fight. My husband and in-laws started pressuring me for dowry barely 6 months into my marriage. They have been harassing me for 2.5 years now. I got married in 2020.'' (ANI)

