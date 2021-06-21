Southampton [UK], June 21 (ANI): The first session of Day Four of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand has been washed off at the Ageas Bowl.

"Lunch has been taken at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton after no play was possible in the opening session of day four," ICC tweeted.

Earlier, the start of play on Day Four was delayed due to rain at the Ageas Bowl. To kill time, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was seen playing table tennis.

Day 1 of the ongoing final was abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.

Jamieson was New Zealand's hero on the third day as he claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests to help the Black Caps seize the initiative in the WTC final.

The 26-year-old Jamieson, who only made his Test debut against India in February 2020, secured the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli to prevent the skipper from adding to his overnight score of 44.

He also dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant (4) before taking the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in successive balls as India slumped to 217 all out from 92.1 overs.

In reply, openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54) put their side in the driving seat with a 70-run partnership before India hit back late to leave the Black Caps on 101 for two at the close of play on the third evening. (ANI)

